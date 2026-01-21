Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has become the most awarded game ever
We weren't entirely convinced it would happen, but here we are. Sandfall Interactive's first title has won more GOTY awards than any other game - ever.
The year was only a few days old when we reported that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 had become the game with the third most Game of the Year awards in the world. The only titles ahead of it at the time were The Last of Us: Part II and Elden Ring.
Since the year was young and there were many awards left to be won, we speculated that it had a good chance of overtaking The Last of Us: Part II as number two, while it would be difficult to win enough awards to take the top spot. But... we were wrong. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 continued to win awards at a furious pace - and now it has happened.
Resetera user Angie has updated the lists, revealing that we have a new number one at the top, namely French developer Sandfall Interactive's acclaimed debut adventure. Here's what the top 20 looks like for the games that have won the most Game of the Year awards of all time:
It's safe to say that Sandfall Interactive has made gaming history, and there's a lot to suggest that it's one of the titles with the lowest budget on the list - if not the lowest of them all. Incidentally, we are one of the many media outlets that have crowned Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as Game of the Year. What do you think about this? Are you surprised, and do you think it's well deserved?
...also, don't miss out on our exclusive interview with the writer of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Jennifer Svedberg-Yen, which you can fint over here.