Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has become the most awarded game ever

The year was only a few days old when we reported that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 had become the game with the third most Game of the Year awards in the world. The only titles ahead of it at the time were The Last of Us: Part II and Elden Ring.

Since the year was young and there were many awards left to be won, we speculated that it had a good chance of overtaking The Last of Us: Part II as number two, while it would be difficult to win enough awards to take the top spot. But... we were wrong. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 continued to win awards at a furious pace - and now it has happened.

Resetera user Angie has updated the lists, revealing that we have a new number one at the top, namely French developer Sandfall Interactive's acclaimed debut adventure. Here's what the top 20 looks like for the games that have won the most Game of the Year awards of all time:



Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall interactive) - Currently 436, but still climbing

Elden Ring (FromSoftware) - 435

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog) - 326

Baldur's Gate III (Larian Studios) - 288

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (CD Projekt Red) - 281

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD) - 264

God of War (2018) (Santa Monica Studio) - 263

The Last of Us (Naughty Dog) - 257

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Bethesda) - 229

Astro Bot (Team Asobi) - 196

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (Naughty Dog) - 190

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games) - 178

Grand Theft Auto V (Rockstar Games) - 163

Dragon Age: Inquisition (Bioware) - 139

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions) - 118

God of War: Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio) - 118

Uncharted 2: Among Thieves (Naughty Dog) - 115

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD) - 114

Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment) - 114

Red Dead Redemption (Rockstar Games) - 111



It's safe to say that Sandfall Interactive has made gaming history, and there's a lot to suggest that it's one of the titles with the lowest budget on the list - if not the lowest of them all. Incidentally, we are one of the many media outlets that have crowned Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as Game of the Year. What do you think about this? Are you surprised, and do you think it's well deserved?

History has been made.

...also, don't miss out on our exclusive interview with the writer of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Jennifer Svedberg-Yen, which you can fint over here.