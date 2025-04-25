Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has already sold half a million copies

HQ

We've already reported on the impressive Steam player figures for Sandfall Interactive's acclaimed RPG, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, but we have been waiting to hear how the game has been performing commercially. As it launched on Game Pass, you have to assume that sales figures will be lower than usual due to the fact that many will no doubt have checked the game out through Microsoft's subscription service, but clearly this hasn't had that much of an impact yet.

We say this because Sandfall, a developer spanning around 30 developers, has announced that the game has now shipped half a million copies. Yep, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has sold over 500,000 copies.

It's a well-deserved success for one of the year's best games so far, something we corroborate in our dedicated review.