Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Ghost of Yotei, and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach win big at the DICE Awards
Another GOTY win for the unstoppable machine that is Clair Obscur.
Is there even a point in reading nominees anymore? Even putting the awards ceremonies together? Just hand Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 all the gold melted down and put together at this point. Jokes aside, the talented team at Sandfall Interactive have another reason to celebrate, as they picked up five wins at last night's DICE Awards.
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 won the Game of the Year award, the RPG of the year award, best game direction, best art direction, and outstanding narrative. Ghost of Yotei followed its five trophies with three for Atsu's adventure, including an award dedicated to Atsu herself. Then Death Stranding 2: On the Beach and Blue Prince tied for third place, with two awards each.
Elsewhere, we saw some underappreciated and interesting games pick up wins. Lego Party won for the best party game, Rematch won for best sports title, Hotel Infinity and Ghost Town got some immersive gaming nods, and somehow Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection picked up the win for best fighting game. Check out the full shortlist and winners list below:
Game of the Year
- Arc Raiders
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Winner
- Dispatch
- Ghost of Yōtei
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Winner
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hades II
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- Arc Raiders
- Blue Prince - Winner
- Hades II
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Öoo
Online Game of the Year
- Arc Raiders - Winner
- Battlefield 6
- Mario Kart World
- Marvel Rivals
- Split Fiction
Mobile Game of the Year
- Persona 5: The Phantom X - Winner
- Umamusume: Pretty Derby
- WHAT THE CLASH?
- Where Winds Meet
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- Baby Steps
- Blue Prince - Winner
- Consume Me
- despelote
- Dispatch
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
- Ghost Town
- Hotel Infinity - Winner
- Marvel's Deadpool VR
- Star Wars: Beyond Victory - A Mixed Reality Playset
- Unloop
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked
- Ghost Town - Winner
- Marvel's Deadpool VR
- The Midnight Walk
- Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- South of Midnight - Winner
- The Midnight Walk
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Winner
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Dispatch
- Ghost of Yōtei
- The Midnight Walk
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Esquie
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Maelle
- Dispatch - Courtney/Invisigal
- Dispatch - Robert Robertson III/Mecha Man
- Ghost of Yōtei - Atsu - Winner
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Ghost of Yōtei - Winner
- Herdling
- Mario Kart World
- Sword of the Sea
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
- Arc Raiders
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach - Winner
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Lumines Arise
- Split Fiction
Outstanding Achievement in Story
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Winner
- Consume Me
- despelote
- South of Midnight
- The Drifter
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- Arc Raiders
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach - Winner
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- DOOM: The Dark Ages
Action Game of the Year
- Absolum
- Arc Raiders
- DOOM: The Dark Ages
- Hades II - Winner
- Ninja Gaiden 4
Adventure Game of the Year
- Blue Prince
- Dispatch
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Ghost of Yōtei - Winner
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
Family Game of the Year
- LEGO® Party! - Winner
- LEGO® Voyagers
- Lumines Arise
- MARVEL Cosmic Invasion
- POPUCOM
Fighting Game of the Year
- 2XKO
- Capcom Fighting Collection 2
- FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves
- Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection - Winner
- WWE 2K25
Racing Game of the Year
- EA SPORTS F1® 25
- Kirby Air Riders
- Mario Kart World - Winner
- Wheel World
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Winner
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- The Outer Worlds 2
Sports Game of the Year
- EA SPORTS FC™ 26
- PGA Tour 2k25
- MLB® The Show™ 25
- NBA 2k26
- Rematch - Winner
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- The Alters - Winner
- Drop Duchy
- Europa Universalis V
- The King is Watching
- StarVaders