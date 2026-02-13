Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Ghost of Yotei, and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach win big at the DICE Awards

HQ

Is there even a point in reading nominees anymore? Even putting the awards ceremonies together? Just hand Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 all the gold melted down and put together at this point. Jokes aside, the talented team at Sandfall Interactive have another reason to celebrate, as they picked up five wins at last night's DICE Awards.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 won the Game of the Year award, the RPG of the year award, best game direction, best art direction, and outstanding narrative. Ghost of Yotei followed its five trophies with three for Atsu's adventure, including an award dedicated to Atsu herself. Then Death Stranding 2: On the Beach and Blue Prince tied for third place, with two awards each.

Elsewhere, we saw some underappreciated and interesting games pick up wins. Lego Party won for the best party game, Rematch won for best sports title, Hotel Infinity and Ghost Town got some immersive gaming nods, and somehow Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection picked up the win for best fighting game. Check out the full shortlist and winners list below:

Game of the Year





Arc Raiders



Blue Prince



Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Winner



Dispatch



Ghost of Yōtei



Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction





Blue Prince



Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Winner



Ghost of Yōtei



Hades II



Kingdom Come: Deliverance II



Outstanding Achievement in Game Design





Arc Raiders



Blue Prince - Winner



Hades II



Kingdom Come: Deliverance II



Öoo



Online Game of the Year





Arc Raiders - Winner



Battlefield 6



Mario Kart World



Marvel Rivals



Split Fiction



Mobile Game of the Year





Persona 5: The Phantom X - Winner



Umamusume: Pretty Derby



WHAT THE CLASH?



Where Winds Meet



Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game





Baby Steps



Blue Prince - Winner



Consume Me



despelote



Dispatch



Immersive Reality Technical Achievement





Ghost Town



Hotel Infinity - Winner



Marvel's Deadpool VR



Star Wars: Beyond Victory - A Mixed Reality Playset



Unloop



Immersive Reality Game of the Year





Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked



Ghost Town - Winner



Marvel's Deadpool VR



The Midnight Walk



Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow



Outstanding Achievement in Animation





Death Stranding 2: On the Beach



Ghost of Yōtei



Monster Hunter Wilds



South of Midnight - Winner



The Midnight Walk



Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction





Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Winner



Death Stranding 2: On the Beach



Dispatch



Ghost of Yōtei



The Midnight Walk



Outstanding Achievement in Character





Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Esquie



Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Maelle



Dispatch - Courtney/Invisigal



Dispatch - Robert Robertson III/Mecha Man



Ghost of Yōtei - Atsu - Winner



Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition





Clair Obscur: Expedition 33



Ghost of Yōtei - Winner



Herdling



Mario Kart World



Sword of the Sea



Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design





Arc Raiders



Death Stranding 2: On the Beach - Winner



Ghost of Yōtei



Lumines Arise



Split Fiction



Outstanding Achievement in Story





Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Winner



Consume Me



despelote



South of Midnight



The Drifter



Outstanding Technical Achievement





Arc Raiders



Assassin's Creed Shadows



Death Stranding 2: On the Beach - Winner



Donkey Kong Bananza



DOOM: The Dark Ages



Action Game of the Year





Absolum



Arc Raiders



DOOM: The Dark Ages



Hades II - Winner



Ninja Gaiden 4



Adventure Game of the Year





Blue Prince



Dispatch



Donkey Kong Bananza



Ghost of Yōtei - Winner



Hollow Knight: Silksong



Family Game of the Year





LEGO® Party! - Winner



LEGO® Voyagers



Lumines Arise



MARVEL Cosmic Invasion



POPUCOM



Fighting Game of the Year





2XKO



Capcom Fighting Collection 2



FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves



Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection - Winner



WWE 2K25



Racing Game of the Year





EA SPORTS F1® 25



Kirby Air Riders



Mario Kart World - Winner



Wheel World



Role-Playing Game of the Year





Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Winner



Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector



Kingdom Come: Deliverance II



Monster Hunter Wilds



The Outer Worlds 2



Sports Game of the Year





EA SPORTS FC™ 26



PGA Tour 2k25



MLB® The Show™ 25



NBA 2k26



Rematch - Winner



Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

