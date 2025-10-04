Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 dominates the Golden Joystick Awards nominations
Three games managed to get four each, but only one titles managed to get nominated in six categories.
One of the most influential award ceremonies in the gaming world is the Golden Joystick Awards, which began as early as 1983, making it the world's oldest and still functional award ceremony for video games.
This year's edition has now opened voting (complete with a new category, Best Remake/Remaster), which will continue until October 31. Several games (and developers) have managed to secure multiple spots, not least Ghost of Yotei, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, which have four nominations each.
This year's giant, however, is Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which has racked up a total of six nominations - including one for Developer of the Year (but strangely enough, none for Console Game of the Year).
Here is the full list of all nominations - and below them you will find a link so you can vote yourself:
PC Game of the Year
Hollow Knight: Silksong
The Alters
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
PEAK
Abiotic Factor
Dune: Awakening
Console Game of the Year
Donkey Kong Bananza
Monster Hunter Wilds
Ghost of Yōtei
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
Mario Kart World
Best Storytelling
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
SILENT HILL f
Blue Prince
Mafia: The Old Country
Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
The Hundred Line - Last Defense Academy
Best Multiplayer Game
Battlefield 6
PEAK
ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN
Split Fiction
Mario Kart World
REMATCH
Best Visual Design
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
The Midnight Walk
Ghost of Yōtei
Sword of the Sea
Assassin's Creed Shadows
Best Indie Game
Blue Prince
Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
Wanderstop
Skin Deep
despelote
Herdling
Abiotic Factor
Baby Steps
Caves of Qud
Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor
Best Indie Game - Self Published
Hollow Knight: Silksong
Hades II
Sword of the Sea
PEAK
Keep Driving
Spilled!
Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders
DELTARUNE
Promise Mascot Agency
Consume Me
Still Playing Award - PC and Console
Minecraft
Dead by Daylight
HELLDIVERS 2
NARAKA: BLADEPOINT
Satisfactory
Call of Duty: Warzone
Marvel Rivals
Fortnite
Apex Legends
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege X
GTA Online
Warframe
Still Playing Award - Mobile
Call of Duty: Mobile
Pokémon GO
Subway Surfers
Clash Royale
Honkai: Star Rail
Genshin Impact
Zenless Zone Zero
Roblox
Free Fire
PUBG MOBILE
Best Remake / Remaster
METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter
The Talos Principle: Reawakened
Gears of War: Reloaded
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4
Studio of the Year
Team Cherry
Sandfall Interactive
Aggro Crab and Landfall
Bloober Team
Sloclap
Rebellion
Best Game Expansion
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants
Lies of P: Overture
No Man's Sky: Voyagers
Atomfall Story Expansion Pack: The Red Strain
Assassin's Creed Shadows - Claws of Awaji
Still Wakes the Deep: Siren's Rest
Best Audio Design
Ghost of Yōtei
Battlefield 6
Donkey Kong Bananza
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Two Point Museum
Cronos: The New Dawn
Best Soundtrack
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
South of Midnight
SILENT HILL f
Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream
DELTARUNE
Sword of the Sea
Best Lead Performer
Jennifer English - Maelle in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Troy Baker - Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Tom McKay - Henry in Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
Alex Jordan - Jan Dolski in The Alters
Erika Ishii - Atsu in Ghost of Yōtei
Adriyan Rae - Hazel in South of Midnight
Best Supporting Performer
Troy Baker - Higgs Monaghan in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Jim High - Erik in Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
Ben Starr - Verso in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Lucy Griffiths - Alva in Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream
Logan Cunningham - Hades II
Marios Gavrilis - Emmerich Voss in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Best Early Access Game
Grounded 2
Schedule I
9 Kings
R.E.P.O.
skate.
White Knuckle
Best Gaming Hardware
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller
WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMe SSD
Elgato Facecam 4K
Razer Blade 16
AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D
Best Game Adaptation
Devil May Cry (Netflix)
Arcane Season 2 (Netflix)
The Last of Us Season 2 (HBO)
A Minecraft Movie (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Secret Level (Prime Video)
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (Paramount Pictures)
Best Game Trailer
Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2
Battlefield 6: Official Launch Live Action Trailer
Rhythm Doctor - Official Release Date Trailer
The Expanse: Osiris Reborn - Announcement Trailer
ROMEO IS A DEAD MAN - Announcement Trailer
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Official CGI Trailer - Live a Life Medieval
If you want to vote and support your favorites, you can do so at this link.