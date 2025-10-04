Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 dominates the Golden Joystick Awards nominations

HQ

One of the most influential award ceremonies in the gaming world is the Golden Joystick Awards, which began as early as 1983, making it the world's oldest and still functional award ceremony for video games.

This year's edition has now opened voting (complete with a new category, Best Remake/Remaster), which will continue until October 31. Several games (and developers) have managed to secure multiple spots, not least Ghost of Yotei, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, which have four nominations each.

This year's giant, however, is Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which has racked up a total of six nominations - including one for Developer of the Year (but strangely enough, none for Console Game of the Year).

Here is the full list of all nominations - and below them you will find a link so you can vote yourself:

PC Game of the Year

Hollow Knight: Silksong

The Alters

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

PEAK

Abiotic Factor

Dune: Awakening

Console Game of the Year

Donkey Kong BananzaMonster Hunter WildsGhost of YōteiDeath Stranding 2: On the BeachSonic Racing: CrossWorldsMario Kart World

Best Storytelling

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33SILENT HILL fBlue PrinceMafia: The Old CountryLost Records: Bloom & RageThe Hundred Line - Last Defense Academy

Best Multiplayer Game

Battlefield 6PEAKELDEN RING NIGHTREIGNSplit FictionMario Kart WorldREMATCH

Best Visual Design

Death Stranding 2: On the BeachClair Obscur: Expedition 33The Midnight WalkGhost of YōteiSword of the SeaAssassin's Creed Shadows

Best Indie Game

Blue PrinceCitizen Sleeper 2: Starward VectorWanderstopSkin DeepdespeloteHerdlingAbiotic FactorBaby StepsCaves of QudDeep Rock Galactic: Survivor

Best Indie Game - Self Published

Hollow Knight: SilksongHades IISword of the SeaPEAKKeep DrivingSpilled!Lonely Mountains: Snow RidersDELTARUNEPromise Mascot AgencyConsume Me

Still Playing Award - PC and Console

MinecraftDead by DaylightHELLDIVERS 2NARAKA: BLADEPOINTSatisfactoryCall of Duty: WarzoneMarvel RivalsFortniteApex LegendsTom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege XGTA OnlineWarframe

Still Playing Award - Mobile

Call of Duty: MobilePokémon GOSubway SurfersClash RoyaleHonkai: Star RailGenshin ImpactZenless Zone ZeroRobloxFree FirePUBG MOBILE

Best Remake / Remaster

METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATERThe Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion RemasteredTrails in the Sky 1st ChapterThe Talos Principle: ReawakenedGears of War: ReloadedTony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4

Studio of the Year

Team CherrySandfall InteractiveAggro Crab and LandfallBloober TeamSloclapRebellion

Best Game Expansion

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of GiantsLies of P: OvertureNo Man's Sky: VoyagersAtomfall Story Expansion Pack: The Red StrainAssassin's Creed Shadows - Claws of AwajiStill Wakes the Deep: Siren's Rest

Best Audio Design

Ghost of YōteiBattlefield 6Donkey Kong BananzaDeath Stranding 2: On the BeachTwo Point MuseumCronos: The New Dawn

Best Soundtrack

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33South of MidnightSILENT HILL fEriksholm: The Stolen DreamDELTARUNESword of the Sea

Best Lead Performer

Jennifer English - Maelle in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33Troy Baker - Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great CircleTom McKay - Henry in Kingdom Come: Deliverance IIAlex Jordan - Jan Dolski in The AltersErika Ishii - Atsu in Ghost of YōteiAdriyan Rae - Hazel in South of Midnight

Best Supporting Performer

Troy Baker - Higgs Monaghan in Death Stranding 2: On the BeachJim High - Erik in Kingdom Come: Deliverance IIBen Starr - Verso in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33Lucy Griffiths - Alva in Eriksholm: The Stolen DreamLogan Cunningham - Hades IIMarios Gavrilis - Emmerich Voss in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Best Early Access Game

Grounded 2Schedule I9 KingsR.E.P.O.skate.White Knuckle

Best Gaming Hardware

Nintendo Switch 2Nintendo Switch 2 Pro ControllerWD_BLACK SN8100 NVMe SSDElgato Facecam 4KRazer Blade 16AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D

Best Game Adaptation

Devil May Cry (Netflix)Arcane Season 2 (Netflix)The Last of Us Season 2 (HBO)A Minecraft Movie (Warner Bros. Pictures)Secret Level (Prime Video)Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (Paramount Pictures)

Best Game Trailer

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2Battlefield 6: Official Launch Live Action TrailerRhythm Doctor - Official Release Date TrailerThe Expanse: Osiris Reborn - Announcement TrailerROMEO IS A DEAD MAN - Announcement TrailerKingdom Come: Deliverance II Official CGI Trailer - Live a Life Medieval

If you want to vote and support your favorites, you can do so at this link.