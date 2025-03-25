Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 does not offer a map to the player

HQ

The Belle Époque-inspired Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has attracted the interest of many with its distinctive style and French flavour, and there are many indications that the Final Fantasy and Persona-inspired role-playing game will be a very unique experience.

But it's not just on the surface that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will stand out, as it also offers a number of quirks not necessarily associated with the genre. For example, how about the fact that the game does not offer a minimap, as Sandfall's COO recently announced at the Game Developers Conference.

"There won't be mini maps in the levels,"

He explained that the decision was made to encourage players to explore the world in a more organic way, and that it also fits thematically with the narrative where previous expeditions have failed and there is no map available. However, the player will not be completely tool-less, and a compass will be included.

Is the lack of a minimap something you find interesting or more likely to create frustration?