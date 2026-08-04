Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 developers says "it's good to have limitations"

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It's easy to forget that it's only been a year since Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 took the world by storm and won practically every award there is to win. Ever since then, many have been fascinated by the fact that such a small team was able to achieve so much with fairly limited resources.

Sandfall Interactive representatives have, however, stated on several occasions that they don't want to grow but rather remain roughly the same size as they are right now, and in an interview with the team at Automaton, they now explain that their small size isn't a disadvantage, but rather a strength. Here's what Sandfall Interactive CEO and creative director Guillaume Broche has to say on the matter:

"I think we have 26 people at the moment, if I'm not mistaken. We adapt to the period of the project, and right now, we have more than enough people for the pre-production of our next project and the things we want to accomplish."

And he believes there is absolutely no reason to try to grow any larger, claiming that it is precisely because of these resource constraints that the game turned out as well as it did:

"I think it's good to have limitations. When you have more money, it's very easy to just bring in a lot of people and say "We need to make it bigger and bigger!" and "We're going to fix every single little pain point we had in Expedition 33." But I think that's a big mistake because limitations are what breeds creativity. If we know we can't do everything, we have to focus on what matters, and I think that philosophy is what made Expedition 33 what it is. It feels very focused, everything has a purpose, and everything is made for a reason. It doesn't feel like something too big for its own good."

In short, we shouldn't expect Sandfall Interactive to expand for future projects, but rather try to make the most of what they have, focusing on building a solid core without a lot of unnecessary clutter.