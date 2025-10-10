Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 developers are already working on the next game

HQ

As we found out earlier in the week, more content is on the way for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 in the form of a free update adding a new environment for us to play in, new costumes, and more. While Sandfall Interactive is working on this upcoming content, they've also got bigger projects in mind.

Speaking to PCGamesN, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's game director Guillaume Broche confirmed that the studio is also thinking about and working on the next story ahead. "We are starting to think and work on the next real game, which is super exciting, and we have a lot of very good ideas," he said.

"We want to make stories like an art house, making crazy projects because we want to make them, and that's the philosophy we want to stick by - especially now because we have so much attention and so much love from the players. We really don't want to betray that and just do stupid stuff. We know now how to make games that are good with a smaller team and a really strong vision, and that's what we want to do again," Broche continued, explaining the team probably won't expand too much from its core lot of developers.

We're not sure on what Sandfall's next project will be, but there are still some stories to tell with the Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 IP, with Broche saying the original game is "just one of the stories" they could have told with the world they have. Soon, we'll likely be digging into more of the painters and writers' world, and see what it's like outside of a canvas.