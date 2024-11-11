Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 creative director put parries in his turn-based combat system because of Sekiro

HQ

Playing Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice can be an eye-opening experience, it seems. The creative director behind the upcoming RPG Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Guillaume Broche, decided he was going to put some Sekiro flair on the game's combat system after playing FromSoftware's action-stealth experience.

Speaking with Edge (via GamesRadar), Broche said that he "wanted to do a turn-based game, but I was also kind of burnt out by turn-based games, so I wanted to make something that felt fresh. I was playing Sekiro on the side, and I was like, 'I love parrying. Why can't I parry in my game?'"

Parrying has made its way to other turn-based RPGs before, but in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, there is a feeling of similarity between the parries offered and those you see in Sekiro. "I tried to make it more engaging for people who don't necessarily like turn-based combat, while keeping the strategic core," Broche added.

If you want to know how those parries work in the game, check out our preview of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 here.