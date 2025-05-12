Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 could reach 8-10 million copies sold

HQ

As word spreads of Sandfall Interactive's hit RPG Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, the sales figures for the game have been reaching new milestones. Despite the game being available as part of an Xbox Game Pass subscription, recently the developers announced it had sold 2 million copies.

This announcement drew the attention of Michael Douse, Larian Studios' director of publishing. In a post on social media, Douse wrote that he has high expectations for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, believing it could sell up to 8-10 million copies.

As the publishing director for the studio that made Baldur's Gate III - another RPG that seemingly came out of nowhere to deliver massive success - Douse probably knows what he's talking about. Still, with the game being available on Game Pass, it's possible that while Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 draws millions of players, people are more likely to check out the game as part of a subscription rather than buy it outright.