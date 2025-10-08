Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 celebrates 5 million units sold

HQ

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has been one of the year's big success stories, and it seems that developer Sandfall Interactive is ready to celebrate yet another win as its RPG has sold more than 5 million copies.

It wasn't long ago we were talking about Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 selling more than 4 million copies. Even though we're now six months removed from the game's launch this April, copies are still flying off the shelves. Also, as part of the same press release Sandfall Interactive confirmed that the game's soundtrack had been streamed more than 333 million times across digital music platforms.

Sandfall Interactive and publisher Kepler Interactive confirmed that as part of the celebration of this milestone, a large new update is in the works. This will include a new playable environment, with new enemy encounters and surprises to discover, as well as new late-game bosses, and new costumes. More surprises are on the way, and some new text and UI localisations are coming as well.

"We spent years working on our dream project, and to know it has resonated with fans around the world in such a powerful way is both wonderful and overwhelming," said game director Guillaume Broche. "We're so grateful to our fans for their love of the world we created, for sharing their own fan art and music covers, for wearing their best Baguette cosplays to conventions, and for being incredibly supportive of our game. We hope the update we're working on will act as a 'thank you' to those fans for their support - please be patient while our team work hard on bringing you something worth the wait."

The new update will arrive for free, but there's currently not a release date for it. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.