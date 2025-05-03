Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 already has mods, including one to make parrying easier

HQ

While plenty of players are still enjoying the vanilla experience of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, as popular as the game is we're not surprised to already see mods popping up on the Nexus. So far, there's not a lot of mods out there to really alter the experience, but one does essentially give the game an easier mode.

Created by Caites, the Easier or Harder Dodge and Parry mod does exactly what it says on the tin, allowing you to change how easy or difficult it is to counter your enemies' attacks in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Caites has also uploaded other mods for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, allowing you to make the game easier for yourself if you please, such as getting more Chroma and upgrade materials. The purists won't like you making the game a little simpler, but if you just want to experience the story, perhaps it's worth downloading a mod or two.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is out now for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5.