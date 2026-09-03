Clair Obscur and Lego Batman's Rich Keeble talks dream roles and wanting to play more villains

HQ

At Gamescom, we caught up with actor and comedian Rich Keeble. Known best to gamers for his roles in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, Keeble has been working in games for years, as well as appearing in plenty of live-action projects such as the current TV sensation Rivals. Even with such an impressive CV, Keeble is on the lookout for new roles.

"People ask what's your dream role all the time," Keeble said, identifying that he had already achieved some incredible roles over the course of his career thus far. "Doing something like a Batman villain. It's amazing, you know, doing something [like Two-Face] that has been played by Tommy Lee Jones, Aaron Eckhart, even William Shatner's portrayed him. That's an amazing thing. But originating a character that doesn't exist yet is such a wonderful thing. Like, you know, I mean, A couple of years ago, I wouldn't have known about Monoco, and yet here we are."

Through the interview, we couldn't help but notice Keeble's Witcher bag, which he'd picked up from a visit to the CD Projekt Red booth. Nothing in an official capacity, but he did note he'd like to play a villainous character in that universe if given the chance, and would like to be more of a baddie more often.

"It'd be nice to have some sort of cool, just, I don't know, slightly cantankerous or evil character in The Witcher or something. I don't know, anything. I'd just love to get in it, I think," he said.

Check out our full interview with Keeble from Gamescom below: