Claims of Amy Hennig being "forced" out of ND just "gossip"

Back in 2014, it was claimed that Amy Hennig was forced out of Naughty Dog under a cloud, a story that the studio claimed at the time was nothing but an unsubstantiated rumour. Now, the original author of that report, Mitch Dyer, has claimed that he was forced to include unverified gossip by his then-editors at IGN, who apparently then stood silent when Sony and ND refuted the claims.

"When I reported on Amy leaving Naughty Dog, Steve Butts and Tal Blevins forced gossip into the story," Dyer wrote. "They heard it was a hostile takeover. We didn't want to publish it. I tried to take my name off the story. They would not allow me to do so.

"They forced an unproven claim onto IGN.com with my name on it, against my will, to "protect their relationship with Sony." When Sony justifiably condemned our story, Steve and Tal were SILENT. They never went to bat for me for a second."

Dyer apologised to all, and in a subsequent interaction, also on Twitter, Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann responded:

"Wow, dude. Not gonna lie... I was angry for a long time about this. I appreciate you putting the truth out there. Please know I don't hold a grudge and wish you the best. Sorry for what you went through."

Amy Hennig, whose credits include Legacy of Kain and the Uncharted series, now works at Skydance Media and remains one of the most influential developers in the business.