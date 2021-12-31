Claim the Tomb Raider trilogy on the Epic Games Store right now

HQ

Epic Games has finished its holiday celebration of giving users the chance to add a new game to their collection every day over the past couple of weeks, but while this is now behind us, it doesn't mean the Epic Games Store doesn't have a few tricks up its sleeve still.

Until January 6 at 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, anyone can claim Tomb Raider: Game of the Year Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, all for free via visiting the Epic Games Store and claiming them as the current free games. If you haven't experienced the latest trilogy of Lara Croft games, we'd recommend you pick these up and give them a go as this is one steal of a deal.

This isn't all Epic Games has announced however, as it has also been revealed that Gods Will Fall will be the next free game, once the Tomb Raider trilogy moves on. This will be available from January 6-13.