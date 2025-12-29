Claim free content for Borderlands 4

HQ

Maybe you've been playing Borderlands 4 since it was released, or maybe you found it cheap during the many Christmas sales that are currently underway. Either way, all Borderlands 4 players now have several interesting Shift codes to redeem.

These usually give you gold keys to the gold chest in the game, but since it's Christmas time, we also get Christmas-themed skins. However, it's important to note that the codes are only valid until the end of 2025 - and 2025 is almost over. Therefore, you should hurry up and redeem them (if you have the game in multiple formats, the code can be redeemed multiple times), which you can do at this link.

And with that said, just loot away and have a great 2026 - when, as we know, DLC for Borderlands 4 is promised.

Skins:

3HX3J-RJWSJ-CFBBC-3BJ3B-RWZ36

BZ6J3-3JKHB-CX3B5-TTJTT-HJBZW

3ZXJB-HZBHT-KX3BK-BBTT3-BHHXJ

J9XTB-SJWS3-WRTTC-BJTJJ-TH6TX

Golden Keys:

3H6JT-3ZJZ3-KXBJK-TB3TB-J33CXTSXBB-W9JH3-W63JC-TT33B-95JSX