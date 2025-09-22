Claim a free cosmetic item for Sonic Racing: Crossworlds

HQ

We know that having to register everywhere is often considered a nuisance for gamers. Sega games don't usually require it, but the fact is that it can still be a good idea to get a Sega account.

The Japanese giant regularly releases free DLC for its titles, and recently made a new costume available for Shinobi: Art of Vengeance (an offer valid until September 30). Now they've also added Blue Star Extreme Gear, so you can race in style in Sonic Racing: Crossworlds, and it's completely free to claim for anyone with an account.

Just head over to this link, create a Sega account, and get some extra free digital entertainment.