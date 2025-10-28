Civilization VII testing way to ignore the Ages system

HQ

Civilization VII has had somewhat of a rough start with its fanbase. While a lot of 4X strategy players were interested by the idea of a game being split into three Ages, when it came down to playing through a campaign in Civ VII, the Ages just weren't all they were cracked up to be.

Developer Firaxis has taken note of that, and in a new update posted to its Steam page, the team says they're working on a way to play through the game entirely as one civilisation, rather than having you change with each Age.

Switching up civs was meant to be a way to adapt your playstyle or not feel like one civilisation was going to be strong at one point, but weak at another. However, while this experiment with the winning Civilization formula was bold, fans still aren't sold on it.

If you're still looking to get more out of Civilization VII, in the same update post Firaxis confirms features in the upcoming update 1.3, as well as a free batch of content for players who drop into the game from the 4th of November to the 5th of January, 2026.