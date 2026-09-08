Civilization VII takes us to the Atomic Age and out of Earth in its new free update and first paid expansion

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Civilization VII may have had a rocky start to life, but the developers at Firaxis have worked hard to give players the experience they love in the most famous 4X strategy game there is. From giving players the option to play as one Civilization throughout the game, to adding in more leaders and civs, some of the work has even backtracked against what Firaxis set out to do initially, for the sake of listening to player feedback.

Another free update is set to arrive later this month, adding a more realistic version of the Earth map, alongside new Voronoi maps, updates to resource generation, diplomacy, and more. Following that, Firaxis is looking at the next stages of Civilization VII, which involves extending human history to the present day and beyond, making the game a more complete experience, and then delivering that highly anticipated first expansion.

Civilization VII's next big content update is Arc of Tomorrow. It'll add in a fourth Age to the game, letting players explore the Atomic Age, where they'll be able to play from 1950 all the way into the near future. New buildings, visuals, and more will arrive in this Age, alongside new gameplay systems like adding Great Works of Film, new multilateral agreements in diplomacy, more nuclear gameplay, and more that you can read about in the full patch notes here.

Beyond that, we get Earthrise, an expansion that Firaxis isn't willing to go into too much detail on yet, but it's not just about adding space-faring missions in the late game. Even in the Antiquity and Exploration Ages, new mechanics will let you chart the stars and change the terrain of your empires.