Civilization VII has gone gold

One of the heaviest hitters coming our way in February is the highly anticipated return of the biggest 4X strategy franchise out there, Civilization. Civilization VII is set for release on the 11th of February on pretty much every platform you can think of, and now it has been revealed the game has gone gold.

That means work on the game is fully complete, and in the meantime we can expect Firaxis to just be polishing up the strategy title. Of course, Civilization VII launches five days early for Deluxe and Founders Edition owners, so it's good the game has gone gold with a couple of weeks until that launch, too.

Civilization VII brings a host of big changes to the pre-existing strategy franchise's formula. If you want to know how they work in the main game, be sure to check out our preview here.