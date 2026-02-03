Civilization VII celebrates first anniversary by overhauling core game mechanics

HQ

It has been a whole year since Firaxis first forged the bold new path forward for Civilization with the series' seventh mainline entry. The Ages system, being able to change your Civilization at every Age change, Legacy Paths and more were seen as quite the mixed bag by players, to the point that many simply didn't wish to engage with these core mechanics.

Rather than hunker down and bury its head in the sand, Firaxis has listened to its community, and in its first anniversary celebrations the developer outlines how things are going to change in the mammoth Test of Time Update.

In Test of Time, you'll be able to start the game as any Civilization. You'll need to pick a separate leader, but you can carry this one Civ over throughout the entire game. This decision will impact the game as a whole, so AI can't just be strong at each Age by picking new Civs. Essentially, you'll have one Age where your Civ is at its strongest, but through the other Ages you'll be able to still develop your empire through new Civic Trees and Syncretism, a new mechanic which lets you adopt unique units, infrastructures, and more from other Civilizations at the height of their power. This means that while you might not be as strong outside of your Apex Age, you can still keep up in the game.

Victories are changing in a big way, too, making you feel less caged in on the options you have, and allowing you to win super quick if you wish, having a game finished by the start of the Exploration Age. These changes are complimented by a complete overhaul to Legacy Paths, which also won't be keeping you tied to one or two options for your empire anymore.

The Test of Time Update lands for Civilization VII in Spring.