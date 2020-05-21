Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Civilization VI

Civilization VI the next free game to hit Epic Games Store

Hot on the heels of GTAV comes the Firaxis-crafted 4X strategy game, and it's free for the next week.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

We don't really need to dive too deeply into this one, as the headline tells you pretty much everything you need to know. Civilization VI, the excellent historical 4X strategy title from Firaxis Games that not incidentally just got a new season pass, is the latest free game to be given away by Epic as the company continues its charm offensive on the PC market.

Last week the company gave away free copies of Grand Theft Auto V and that move has been followed by a title no doubt designed to appeal to a different kind of gamer. Both games are great, though, so if you don't own it already and you've got a PC capable of crunching the numbers, we suggest you head on over and claim your copy now. Just one more turn awaits.

Civilization VI

Related texts

Civilization VI (Switch)Score

Civilization VI (Switch)
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"Despite a couple of issues, if you're after a deep and engaging strategy experience on Nintendo's console, you won't find anything better than this."



Loading next content