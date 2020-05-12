Civilization VI returns with a new Season Pass

Publisher 2K just announced that it is preparing to deliver unto strategy fans a new Season Pass for Civilization VI called the New Frontier Pass, which is divided into six content drops and will deliver eight new civilizations, nine new leaders, six game modes, and more to the strategy opus.

The first DLC, Maya and Gran Columbia Pack, will arrive - maybe sooner than you expect -on May 21. It will include two new civilizations, two leaders, the Apocalypse game mode, new city stats, resources, and more.

The second DLC, the Ethiopia pack, is going to be released in July. Over the next few months developer Firaxis Games will deliver the rest of the DLC packs, one at a time, all the way through to March 2021.

The New Frontier Pass will cost you $39.99, and you can find it on PC platforms, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. Each DLC can be purchased individually if you prefer.

You can see the roadmap below, or check the official website for more details.