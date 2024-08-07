Civilization VI has been played for about 137,000 years

HQ

We will see the next Civilization on August 20th. To celebrate the next title, Firaxis Games has released some information about the sixth title in the series, and apparently, we've been playing the game for 137,000 years. We've started a new game level 892 million times and we've taken our turn in 1.38 trillion rounds. Even if it is calculated on all players, these are big numbers.

If you want to see the video, you can watch it here. Civilization VI was originally launched in 2016 with Sean Bean as the narrator, but over the years, it has received two expansions and several minor additions. Are you looking forward to Civilization VII and which title is your favourite in the series?