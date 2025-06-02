Civilians killed in latest Russian strikes on Ukrainian regions

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . We now know that the latest Russian airstrikes late on Sunday and early on Monday have claimed multiple civilian lives in southeastern Ukraine, with Zaporizhzhia and Sumy among the hardest-hit regions.



Local authorities report that women and children were among the victims, and several residential buildings and a shop were severely damaged. The escalation comes as both nations prepare to meet once again in search of a resolution to the conflict.