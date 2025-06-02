Civilians killed in latest Russian strikes on Ukrainian regions

Dansk
The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. We now know that the latest Russian airstrikes late on Sunday and early on Monday have claimed multiple civilian lives in southeastern Ukraine, with Zaporizhzhia and Sumy among the hardest-hit regions.
Local authorities report that women and children were among the victims, and several residential buildings and a shop were severely damaged. The escalation comes as both nations prepare to meet once again in search of a resolution to the conflict.