English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Civilians killed in latest Russian strikes on Ukrainian regions

Several lives lost and homes damaged as Russia intensifies attacks ahead of renewed peace talks.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. We now know that the latest Russian airstrikes late on Sunday and early on Monday have claimed multiple civilian lives in southeastern Ukraine, with Zaporizhzhia and Sumy among the hardest-hit regions.

Local authorities report that women and children were among the victims, and several residential buildings and a shop were severely damaged. The escalation comes as both nations prepare to meet once again in search of a resolution to the conflict.

Civilians killed in latest Russian strikes on Ukrainian regions
Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine - January 8, 2023 - Destroyed apartment building after russian missile attack // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsRussiaUkraine


Loading next content