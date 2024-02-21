Civil War gets ready for battle in a brand new trailer

The new film from Alex Garland, the director of Ex Machina, Annihilation and Men, is all about civil war and has been shown again in a brand new trailer. In addition to more fighting and suffering, there is also a release date, more specifically on 12 April, and then we will finally see how the nasty conflict plays out. The synopsis and trailer can be found below.

In the near future, a team of journalists travel across the United States during the rapidly escalating Second American Civil War that has engulfed the entire nation, between the American government and the separatist "Western Forces" led by Texas and California. The film documents the journalists struggling to survive during a time when the government has become a dystopian dictatorship and partisan extremist militias regularly commit war crimes

Are you looking forward to the Civil War?