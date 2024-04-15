Civil War breaks record for A24

HQ

Alex Garland and A24's hotly anticipated and controversial war film Civil War is breaking records for the studio, with their biggest opening weekend ever with almost $26 million in ticket sales, as per Deadline.

Civil War is thus a significant boost in revenue compared to their previous record holder Hereditary, which during its opening weekend earned around half that.

That said, Civil War has also been the studio's most expensive and largest project to date with a budget of around $50 million with $20 million of marketing fees thought to be on top of that.

