City Masterplan promises photorealistic city building in Unreal Engine 5

Craving something like Sim City or Cities: Skylines? Then keep an eye out for the recently announced City Masterplan, which seems to take the concept of city-building to the next level.

It's developed using Unreal Engine 5, and thanks to that, we're talking about one of the most visually stunning strategy games we've ever seen. The term "photorealism" is often thrown around a bit too liberally, but this comes pretty close. The idea is that you'll be able to build your dream city and modify the landscape however you like, construct roads to your heart's content, as well as buildings, and keep the economy running smoothly.

You also have the option to design neighbourhoods in various styles, from grand American skylines to cosy Chinese neighbourhoods, and the maps are promised to be massive. The developers also say they have an easy-to-play system with intuitive panels that show what's happening in your city.

Check out the first trailer below. We don't know the release date yet, but on Steam it's listed as "coming soon," and PC is the only confirmed platform so far.