Citroen's latest Ami might just be 2025's most adorable car

As part of the Paris Motor Show, Citroen has announced and presented the next iteration of the Ami model. This next version is mostly a cosmetic adjustment, one that aims to offer a "more mature and friendly" appearance, something that drivers can more easily identify as a companion.

This new Ami will be going up for sale in the first half of 2025, and as for how it compares to the current version, we're told that it is roughly the same size, has headlamps encircled by a black design to resemble eyelids, a simpler and tauter front end, features three doors, and has graphic trims signatures on the sides and chequered wheel trims too.

The exact pricing of this new Ami model has yet to be announced, but we do know that it will go on sale next year. For those looking for something a little sportier and more summery, the Ami Buggy Vision is one to watch out for, as this iteration of the car has no doors, a sunroof, and has hooks on its doors so that drivers can fit kiteboards and other watersports equipment.

Do you like the look of the new Citroen Ami?

