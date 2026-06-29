I'm truly, truly astounded by this film. Uwe Boll has given film fans some utter trash over the years, but this could just be the cream of the crop, and for a multitude of reasons at that. It's insulting, racist, incoherent, and generally lacks any meaningful substance. I can understand why this movie has been banned in so many countries, but truth be told, the quality is poor enough to warrant this film being locked into a sealed box and thrown into the ocean never to be seen again.

The premise is basically a very right wing, anti-woke set-up where we follow a vigilante who ruthlessly murders criminals who have got away with heinous acts due to the 'weak' legal and justice system in place throughout Europe and the west. Armie Hammer plays this Citizen Vigilante, a man who patrols a Croatian city, identifies victims, asks them if they feel as though they received justice, and when they don't, he takes matters into his own hands. The underlying plot actually has a bit of substance to it, but the way it's utilised and put into place is frankly abhorrent, as it routinely identifies migrants, Islamists, and the woke left, blaming these demographics for the downfall of American and European society, delivering prejudicial and accusatory beliefs and then painting Hammer's angry and cruel white American as a hero among society, a prophet for the west to lift onto their shoulders.

It's hilariously ironic too when considering Hammer's character is also actually an illegal immigrant in this movie, cutting the wider substance and political undertones off at the knees. Did Boll really think an undocumented immigrant forcing his beliefs on society by killing illegal immigrants for forcing their beliefs on society would result in a coherent plot? I can't say I'm a huge Hammer fan, but this film does him no favours at all and actually somewhat makes him a laughing stock.

The world can feel like a tinderbox waiting to blow these days, and this movie simply preys on that volatility, targeting supremacists and the anti-woke and giving them reasons to shout and push their beliefs further. There is no balance here. There is no court of justice. It simply chooses a demographic villain from the outset and then proceeds to hone in on every negative trait associated with that community. It feels as though Boll has been inspired by the radical anti-woke movement that has started sweeping social media platforms like X (conveniently the only place you could watch this film over a 48-hour period over the weekend...) and decided to make a full feature-length film out of it. Again, it is frankly racist and insulting to entire cultures.

This is an ad:

But this film goes beyond being insulting to cultures, it's also insulting to film viewers. Citizen Vigilante is an incoherent mess from a narrative sense - as I alluded to earlier - with it jumping between scenes that happened in the past and the present, failing to stitch these leaps together in any clever way. The timeline of events, the pacing, the character development, the wider cast, none of it is offered in a manner that will leave you fulfilled or engaged.

One minute, Hammer's 'hero' is kidnapping and murdering a judge for his 'weak' stance on a migrant-led gangrape case, and then the next he's visiting his rental company to understand why 10% of his tenants haven't paid. Then there's a workout and preparation montage, all before he visits a brothel, pays for a prostitute, viewers have to sit through what's close to being a pornography scene for five minutes, before Hammer's character stops the sexual encounter because there's mould on the wall... Naturally, he owns the building this brothel is based in, so he's furious, informs the prostitute, and then returns to getting his rocks off. Sometimes, it's hard to know what this movie is trying to be or even how Boll thought much of it made any sense and needed to be included in the final cut.

Perhaps the most astounding part of this film's failures, however, is the lack of integrity with its form of justice. Hammer's character claims to only act for justice, striking back against those who got off too easy for their horrible acts. But then he'll also mow down tens and tens of police officers as they got in his way, despite them "just doing their jobs". There's even one brief moment where he forces a civilian car off the road to prove a meaningless point, leaving the car in a fiery wreck, which is frankly unprovoked and cold-blooded murder. Where's the justice in that? Will the 'hero' hold himself accountable for that heinous act?

This is an ad:

At every turn, you can tell that this movie lacks quality. While I won't champion Hammer, he truly does try his best in this movie and it's evident that he's a clear cut above every other performer. I've seen been acting in stock videos at times, it's genuinely that poor.

There's no two ways of looking at it; Citizen Vigilante is one of the most disrespectful, vile, racist, and insulting films I have ever seen, and this is without even considering the incompetent plot, structuring, narrative, performances, pacing, the list goes on. How Boll continues to be able to make and distribute movies is well and truly beyond me.