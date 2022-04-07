Cookies

news
Citizen Sleeper

Citizen Sleeper gets release date and is confirmed for Game Pass

The tabletop RPG will be coming in May.

We just got the Game Pass titles for the first half of April presented, but it seems like we already now know of one games we can expect in early May for the subscription service. This was revealed by Gareth Damian Martin from the developer Jump Over the Age, which is currently developing Citizen Sleeper.

While confirming the release date as May 5 for PC, Switch and Xbox - it was also explained that it will be included with Game Pass on the very same date. You can check out a new trailer below, where we get to see more from this tabletop role-playing inspired game with a cyberpunk setting.

HQ
Citizen Sleeper

