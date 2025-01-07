Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector could mark the end of the series

HQ

As anticipation builds for the launch of Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector later this month, fans of the series are left wondering if this might be their last adventure in the world of Citizen Sleeper. In a recent interview with Eurogamer, creator Gareth Damian Martin expressed that he is content with the direction the series has taken and may not return to it in the future. While he's leaving the door slightly ajar for a possible return, Martin feels that the upcoming game will serve as a fitting conclusion for the franchise.

Beyond video games, Martin is looking to explore other avenues for the brand, such as creating a Citizen Sleeper board game. For fans hoping for more, there may still be exciting opportunities to engage with the world, but the future of the game franchise itself remains uncertain. Are you ready for its potential final chapter?