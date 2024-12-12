Citizen Sleeper 2: Stalward Vector is complete, has gone gold

HQ

Citizen Sleeper released in 2022, and has since garnered more than a million players with its TTRPG-inspired gameplay. Now, we're on the precipice of the sequel's release, and we've got some good news from the developers.

As was confirmed over on Bluesky, Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector has gone gold. The game is complete, and only small bits of work need to be done ahead of its launch, which arrives on the 31st of January, 2025.

Just barely dodging the dreaded month of February 2025, Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector should hopefully arrive in time for fans to try it out before facing other RPG titans coming soon after.