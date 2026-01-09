Citadeulm for Nintendo Switch 2 to offer "an optimised handheld and docked" experience

HQ

At the tail end of 2025 Gamereactor learned that the lack of Switch 2 devkits that had affected third parties during the summer was coming to an end, as several studios big and small were already working on their adaptations and new titles in the autumn. Now it seems like Barcelona-based Abylight was one of them, as they're now ready to both unveil and release their interesting Roman city builder Citadelum on the platform.

According to the studio, Citadelum has been "meticulously adapted to harness the full power of the new hardware, offering an optimised experience for both handheld and docked modes". No further details were given, but one could guess this includes support for the Joy-Con 2's Mouse Mode, something we saw on Civilization VII, for instance. Besides, the game now showed up at the Australian eShop, unveiling a download size of 2.9 GB and a price of 49,99 AUD, if you want to compare with similar releases.

The announcement conveniently aligns with an update for the Steam Deck version with "new UI and optimisation to build your Roman empire anywhere", making Citadelum more portable and available than ever before.