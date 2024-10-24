Citadelum updates and expands with community-created content

HQ

When we published our review of Citadelum a few weeks ago, we already anticipated that the game's open community editor and the scenarios created by and for players would be a key part of the game's trajectory, creating new maps with which to enjoy the experience for hours on end.

Abylight are well aware of this, and have now released a new trailer focusing on this feature. It shows how to easily create new scenarios to create games and even entire campaigns in Citadelum, modelling the terrain, establishing the position of resources, cities to trade with and enemy armies to defeat.

In fact, fans of the game are already responding with their own submissions using the tool, and you can now access more than twice as many player-created maps as are included in the main campaign. And for free, too.

Citadelum has also received its first update on Steam, where they have included a new localised language (Brazilian Portuguese), as well as optimisation improvements and bug fixes.