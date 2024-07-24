Citadelum presents its battles in a new trailer

HQ

Gamereactor had the honour of being able to exclusively preview the first details of Citadelum, the upcoming management and strategy title with mythological touches of Ancient Rome, when we visited Gamescom last year. Back at 2024, we were able to try out a demo of what this roman empire building, strategy and management title has to offer, which you can read our impressions of.

The release schedule for Citadelum remains a mystery, but the unveiling of its new trailer tells us that development continues unchanged. We can now get a better perspective of how battles will play out in the game, and the studio has also confirmed that we will be able to play the title (if we so desire) in Latin.

The Latin I learned in high school is a little rusty, but perhaps it's a good way to introduce gamification in the teaching of the classical language to the younger generation.

You can watch the trailer below.