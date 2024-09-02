Citadelum expands its franchise by announcing Gladiators of Citadelum, to be released later this year

Abylight Barcelona has offered us a real surprise as we await the release of its mythological management simulator Citadelum. It turns out that the title, due for full release later this year and with a demo already on Steam, will be released as a franchise, as the Catalan studio has just announced Gladiators of Citadelum.

Gladiators of Citadelum is a standalone game in which we will create a gladiator camp/school, where we will train slaves, select the best fighters, equip them and send them to fight in the Colosseum of Rome. Although the name suggests a lot of action, this is actually a simulation and management genre title, where the studio has specialised for years.

To maintain our reputation as a top gladiator camp for Rome games, we will need to keep our fighters fit, balance their diet well and keep them lively and focused on their work. Each character will be unique, and while some will be like mountains that will sweep away their enemies, others will be less colourful but much more charismatic, which can earn you more denarii... if they survive the arena.

The release date is currently unknown, although it is scheduled for release in 2024 on PC. Both Citadelum and Gladiators of Citadelum are part of the same universe, so we're really intrigued as to how they will relate to each other.