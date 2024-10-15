Citadel universe expands with another regional spinoff series

Following the arrival of the first season of the main show, we've been waiting to hear what's next for Prime Video and The Russo Brothers' hugely expensive show Citadel. While there is still not a second season, or a suggestion that it's close despite a greenlight, Citadel has expanded since in the form of spinoff series with a localised theme to them. Recently, this occurred when the Italian Citadel: Diana debuted, and next month will offer something similar when the Indian Citadel: Honey Bunny arrives too.

This show will be directed by Indian filmmaking duo Raj & DK, with The Russo Brothers attached as executive producers. It will star Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role of Honey and Varun Dhawan in the supporting gig of Bunny, and as for what the series is about, the complete synopsis is as follows:

"When stuntman Bunny recruits struggling actress Honey for a side gig, they are hurled into a high-stakes world of action, espionage and betrayal. Years later, as their dangerous past catches up, the estranged Honey and Bunny must reunite and fight to protect their young daughter Nadia."

Citadel: Honey Bunny will arrive on Prime Video from November 7, 2024, and you can see the first trailer for the show below.