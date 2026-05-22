Citadel: Season 2

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There are very few shows that fascinate me as much as Citadel does. On the surface, it seems like just any other spy-action project, something to fit into that wider James Bond, Jason Bourne, Slow Horses-type segment, where a bunch of heroes have to beat the odds to save the world from destruction without the Average Joe ever knowing how close they came to calamity. On those grounds, Citadel is bog-standard in its setup. It's when we peer behind the curtain do we see what makes this show so unique and bewildering.

For one, The Russo Brothers, fresh off blowing the doors off the box office with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, are at the helm of this series, even directing whole episodes when they get the chance. Then there's the star-studded cast that includes Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, and Stanley Tucci, among many others, and to cap all of this off is the budget, which makes Citadel one of the most expensive TV series ever made, with its first season reportedly spending $50 million per episode. There are many Hollywood films that cost considerably less to make than a single episode of Citadel did. It's because of these factors that Citadel becomes an increasingly interesting project, an almost prime example of gluttony in the entertainment space. Citadel is also interesting because - despite having a budget equal to the GDP of a small country - it never really took off or delivered in ways that fans hoped, with the first season debuting to mediocre impressions from fans and critics. Still, Prime Video seemed convinced about the grand ambitions of the universe, greenlighting a follow-up season and several spinoffs, the former which took years to debut and arrived with a fart and not a fanfare, and the latter which have mostly all been cancelled already. In many ways, you could say that the Citadel experiment has been a colossal and expensive failure, which is perhaps also a tad unfair considering the show is, again, not terrible but simply mediocre.

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Anyway, enough of the history lesson. Citadel's second season arrived recently, almost out of the blue in fact, and I've managed to roll credits on it. It's a truly bizarre batch of episodes again because you can see the vision and the scale it intends to operate at but at the same time it never manages to do much of substance. It's a hollow and forgettable experience, one where the characters don't really stand out, cliché runs rampant, the action leaves much to be desired, the villains lack punch, and the plot lacks nuance.

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Without question, there's a premium feel to Citadel's return. We're talking about a globetrotting adventure that takes the action to impressive vistas and settings, offering up complex and chaotic set pieces using physical and real-world locations. In that respect, it's a bit Mission: Impossible-like, but it drops the ball near everywhere else. It's stars don't have the capacity to elevate their characters beyond the surface-level development they have been written with, the action lacks that top-of-the-line action flow and edge, the story neither buys into the silly almost sci-fi elements of modern espionage action or strays as far away from it as possible, leaving it in some middle-ground where it isn't as serious as Slow Horses nor as fun as Mission: Impossible. Again, it's simply forgettable television, which is perhaps unacceptable for a series that has required such an immense amount of money to make.

And the other issue that Citadel now faces is I don't see a future for this universe any further. The failed spinoffs, the too lengthy and costly production timeline, the narrative direction of this latest season that seems to want to detract away from the two core characters it began to establish in Season 1 - it all paints a picture where you start to wonder whether anyone has an idea where Citadel is going... Sure, there's the narrative thread of eliminating all of the rival spy faction known as Manticore, but much of the curious questions that gave the first season of the show at least a little bit of intrigue (including these super spies battling an identity crisis) has been eliminated for very, very typical espionage drama. The plot for the most part is literally just to stop the Russian President from being assassinated... It may seem like I'm being unfairly critical but the first season set up a world with shadow organisations, double and even triple agents, advanced and amazing technology, all of the play things that make these rather silly spy ideas special and less rooted and dramatised in the same way as a Cold War scenario like Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy. Citadel needs to be more Mission: Impossible or even Kingsman and less middle-to-elderly folk engaging in a battle of wits.

So again, Citadel isn't a bad show. There truly is too much wealth behind this project for it to be anything less than mediocre, but it is also exactly that. It's a forgettable and bang-average espionage action series that will entertain enough over its latest seven episodes for you to happily reach the conclusion and for it to leave next to no impression on you whatsoever. And as I mentioned earlier, in your own books that might be entirely unacceptable for a show as expensive as this.

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