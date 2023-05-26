Citadel has been officially renewed for a second season at Prime Video

HQ

While it hasn't been particularly well received by critics or fans alike, with Rotten Tomatoes scores of 54% by critics and 67% by fans, Citadel has been huge for Amazon and Prime Video. The spy series is the streamer's second-most watched series ever outside of the US, and fourth-most watched globally, so it's not a surprise that Amazon wants more of it.

As revealed by Amazon, Citadel has been renewed for a second season, with this set of follow-up episodes all set to be directed by Joe Russo.

"AGBO is thrilled to embark on this next phase of the spyverse with Jen, Vernon, and the entire team at Amazon," said executive producers Anthony and Joe Russo. "The innovative storytelling of Citadel has paved the way for an incredible, worldwide collaboration with creatives in front of and behind the camera."

Citadel concludes its first season today, as the sixth and final episode in Season 1 has now arrived for fans around the world to watch.

Have you watched Citadel yet?