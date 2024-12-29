Ciri won't be as overpowered in The Witcher 4 as she was in The Witcher 3

HQ

We've known for a little while now that Ciri is the protagonist of The Witcher 4. Those who've read the books and played the games (or at least got the good ending in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt) can understand why CD Projekt Red saw this as the next step, but there are still some eyebrows raised. With Ciri's powers, it does seem like we'll need to see some explanations for why she's using Witcher magic, and why she seems less overpowered.

However, as executive producer Małgorzata Mitręga explained to GamesRadar, all of these questions we have now will be answered in good time. "The gap between her being totally overpowered at the end of the previous game and now, with the skill set we showed off in the trailer... something totally happened in-between," he said. "We had to delve deep to consider how we would address this - we have huge respect for the lore, for both the books and for what made it into our previous games. But this was one of the first questions we found the answer for, and it's how we were able to create this original story which starts with The Witcher 4."

So it seems like Ciri will take a step back from her time-manipulation powers to take a step forward as a Witcher. That doesn't mean Ciri won't have some advantages over Geralt. "She's faster, more agile - but you can still tell that she was raised by Geralt, right?" Mitręga confirms.

There will still be some people questioning Ciri as a Witcher until the game comes out, but we've got a while to wait yet, so expect to hear plenty more on this in due time.