Ciri stars in The Witcher 4's first trailer

The Witcher 4 was one of the strongest bets to appear at The Game Awards tonight, and the prediction came true. But the most interesting thing wasn't just seeing the stunning Unreal 5 combined with the dark fantasy of Andrzej Sapkowski's work: it was the reveal of who the main character will be.

Ciri takes over from her "father" Geralt of Rivia as a witcher and wandering monster hunter. And it seems that in addition to her innate powers, she has continued to cultivate her skill with the square sword, as can be seen when decapitating a gigantic beast. And like Geralt, monsters with human skin will also be her prey.

We only have one CGI trailer for the game, but it's more than enough to keep us content for now, as it has only just entered full production and is still at least a couple of years away from release. We'll wait.