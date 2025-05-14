Ciri is a "great choice" for The Witcher 4's protagonist, according to CD Projekt Red's CFO

HQ

Stick anything but a chiselled white dude on your video game cover art or trailer nowadays, and a certain crowd are bound to huff and roll their eyes as they believe yet another franchise or series has fallen to the wokies.

The same happened when Ciri was revealed as the protagonist for The Witcher 4. It didn't matter how much sense it made considering the events of past games to some, but the backlash seems to have largely died down now. Even so, CD Projekt Red's chief financial officer Piotr Nielubowicz has clarified the studio believes Ciri is the right choice.

"At the The Game Awards in December, we presented the first trailer, which was created using our own version of Unreal Engine 5," said Nielubowicz via Polish outlet Parkiet. "Although it did not show the gameplay itself, it gave players an idea of ​​what they could expect from The Witcher 4. Above all, we wanted to introduce the world to the main character of the game. We believe that Ciri is a great choice for the new saga because she gives us many possibilities - both narrative and artistic. It also gives us the opportunity to tell the story from a new perspective."

Nielubowicz couldn't share much more on The Witcher 4, as it seems CD Projekt Red is keeping the game under wraps for now. But, he did say that ambitions are high, as the developer wants to surpass what it did with previous games with The Witcher 4.

The Witcher 4 is in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.