Ciri has been recast in The Witcher 4

When watching The Witcher 4 reveal trailer at The Game Awards, you might have thought that Ciri sounds a bit different. Well, that's because she does. The voice actress for Ciri in The Witcher 4 is a new one, replacing Jo Wyatt, who played the role in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

In a statement to TheGamer, CD Projekt Red confirmed that Wyatt would not be back for the fourth game, and instead Irish actress Ciara Berkeley would be taking over the role instead.

"Ciara Berkeley was cast as Ciri for The Witcher IV Cinematic Reveal Trailer. Ciara is a talented actress who impressed us with her enthusiasm and vocal acting skills, and in this trailer we believe she truly brought Ciri to life in a way that is both faithful to the character and exciting for fans of the series," the statement reads.

While the statement only refers to Berkeley regarding the trailer, it has been confirmed she'll be playing Ciri in the main game as well. While English actress Jo Wyatt was well-regarded for her time spent as Ciri, it has been nearly ten years since The Witcher 3, and so perhaps it is time for a new actress. What do you think?