Circuit Superstars has a fast & funny release trailer

After almost a year as an Early Access title on Steam (with raving reviews), Circuit Superstars has now been released for both PC and Xbox. It's an old school top-down racer in which up to four drivers locally or 12 people online can compete for glory.

Instead of just going for retro, Circuit Superstars offers plenty of modern gaming with things like tire wear, damages and pit stops. This gives the game more depth, but all of this can also be turned off if you just feel like easy racing. Check out the release trailer below as well as a bunch of screenshots.