Cinematic Marvel's Spider-Man 2 trailer makes Venom look brutal

While some of us have been lucky enough to play Marvel's Spider-Man 2 a few days already, the game doesn't officially launch until the 20th of October. That's less than three weeks away, however, and Insomniac wants to remind us about that with a cool trailer.

This one doesn't show the game though, as it's a CGI trailer. Still, it manages to give you an indication of what awaits in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in terms of tone, combat and of course one of the game's main villains: Venom.

Has a CGI trailer ever made you more hyped for a game than gameplay?