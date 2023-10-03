Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Cinematic Marvel's Spider-Man 2 trailer makes Venom look brutal

Insomniac kind of shows us what the game would have looked like on a PlayStation 6.

While some of us have been lucky enough to play Marvel's Spider-Man 2 a few days already, the game doesn't officially launch until the 20th of October. That's less than three weeks away, however, and Insomniac wants to remind us about that with a cool trailer.

This one doesn't show the game though, as it's a CGI trailer. Still, it manages to give you an indication of what awaits in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in terms of tone, combat and of course one of the game's main villains: Venom.

Has a CGI trailer ever made you more hyped for a game than gameplay?

