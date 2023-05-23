Cinderella, Peter Pan horror movies are in the works

HQ

As more famous stories become public domain, of course there are going to be some B-grade horror flicks as a by-product of that. Now, we're hearing about three projects in the works which all sound like either a bit of fun or a massive flop.

Winnie the Pooh: Death House, is not a sequel to the dreadful Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, but instead forges its own path. According to Variety, the movie will centre around "an unexpected school reunion in a remote country mansion - an event orchestrated by members of a cult who were mercilessly tormented by the guests as children. Now, years later, they're out for gruesome revenge."

Peter Pan Goes to Hell might be the best title on this short list, and it sees the Neverland resident become his very own version of the American Psycho as he goes on a killing spree.

Cinderella's Curse will begin filming next month, and again sees the famous character go on a killing spree of her own. "This an incredibly unique spin on the Cinderella we all love and know. There are going to be some truly horrific deaths by her hands. I think the gore hounds are in for a treat in my dark retelling," the director Louisa Warren told Bloody Disgusting.

Are you excited for any of these movies?