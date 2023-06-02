Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty are getting horror adaptations

HQ

It doesn't take long before twisted creatives begin working on horror and creepy adaptations of classic fairy tales after they enter the public domain. Granted for these two in question, they have been in the public domain for a long time, but still, following a slew of magical Disney adaptations, ChampDog Films is looking to tell an entirely new version of Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty.

As reported on by Bloody Disgusting, the production company is working on both Cinderella's Curse and Sleeping Beauty's Massacre, with the former seeing the character get her hands dirty as a horror slayer type, and the latter being a twisted take that is said to be "savage, dark and utterly horrifying."

Cinderella's Curse is said to be filming in the UK this month with plans to debut as soon as October 2023, whereas Sleeping Beauty's Massacre is planning to film in August in the UK and premiere sometime later in 2023 as well.

Will you be watching either?