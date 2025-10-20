Cinder City's singleplayer and multiplayer will lead into one epic conclusion

Cinder City, the upcoming tactical shooter from NCSoft, does not only contain zombie-like monsters, mechas, sci-fi technology, and more, but it also has a pair of narratives running parallel to one another. There's a single-player, linear story, and a multiplayer narrative to follow, too.

Speaking with producer Jaehyun Bae at Gamescom, we asked how those two stories are intertwined. "Yeah, the storylines of the single player and the multiplayer will ultimately merge into the single same conclusion," he said. "So in the demo, it started out as a smaller tutorial, but as it has expanded, it now has turned into a campaign mode where you get to experience individual stories of each hero in our game...ultimately, you will experience an epic storyline in an open world. And with all those bits of stories combined, it'll lead to the same storyline that penetrates the whole game."

We also asked if that's difficult to balance in terms of the single-player versus multiplayer experience. "I think we should probably take more of a traditional approach where for the multiplayer in the open world, they'll have an identical difficulty for all the players," Bae explained. "While for the single players, they will have the campaign mode or some, and there can be some other like instance dungeon mode where you have to matchmake with a certain number of players to play together. For that, you can adjust the difficulties to some extent, etc. So that way, we can, to some extent, satisfy both segments, multiplayer and single player."

Cinder City is set for release next year, and you can check out more details on the game in our interview below: