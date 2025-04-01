Cillian Murphy will return in the 28 Years Later trilogy

HQ

28 Years Later is set to hit our screens in just a few months, and while we are treated to a new cast of survivors in this zombie flick, fans are hoping to see a return from Cillian Murphy at some point down the line.

As the protagonist of the first film, Murphy's character of Jim is loved by fans of the series, and he will be coming back ... at some point in the trilogy. As per DiscussingFilm, at Sony's CinemaCon panel yesterday, it was revealed that a return is in the works for Jim.

"You may have to wait a bit to see him though," is the quote that pretty much confirms he won't be in the first movie. Luckily, the sequel 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple will release next year, giving us another chance to see Jim.

Also, there was apparently a sneak-peek at a new trailer for 28 Years Later at CinemaCon, which included a talking infected.

28 Years Later releases in theatres on the 20th of June.