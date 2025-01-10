Cillian Murphy will not appear in 28 Years Later after all

HQ

Cillian Murphy won't be returning to the 28 Days Later franchise as fans had hoped. Although he is involved as an executive producer for 28 Years Later, producer Andrew Macdonald confirmed in a recent interview with Empire that Murphy will not appear on screen. While Murphy was eager to be a part of the film, Macdonald explained that the actor won't reprise his role as Jim. However, Macdonald expressed hope that there could still be opportunities for collaboration in future films of the trilogy.

