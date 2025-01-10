English
28 Years Later

Cillian Murphy will not appear in 28 Years Later after all

Fans will have to wait a bit longer for Jim's return.

Cillian Murphy won't be returning to the 28 Days Later franchise as fans had hoped. Although he is involved as an executive producer for 28 Years Later, producer Andrew Macdonald confirmed in a recent interview with Empire that Murphy will not appear on screen. While Murphy was eager to be a part of the film, Macdonald explained that the actor won't reprise his role as Jim. However, Macdonald expressed hope that there could still be opportunities for collaboration in future films of the trilogy.

Will you still watch the movie without Murphy's presence?

28 Years Later
By the way: No, that wasn't an emaciated Cillian Murphy in the 28 Years Later trailer.

